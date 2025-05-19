Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: US paratrooper discusses mutual benefits of African Lion 2025 in Senegal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DODJI, SENEGAL

    05.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Solomon Navarro 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Austen Deppe, commander of Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, reflects on his unit’s experience during African Lion 2025 (AL25), in Dodji, Senegal, May 22, 2025. Deppe highlighted the value of mutual learning, stating he was especially proud of how his Soldiers absorbed new knowledge from partner forces while also reinforcing their own training objectives. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise enhances our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Solomon Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 07:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 963013
    VIRIN: 250514-A-ZL172-8001
    Filename: DOD_111003669
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: DODJI, SN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: US paratrooper discusses mutual benefits of African Lion 2025 in Senegal, by SFC Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dakar
    Combat Exercise
    lethality
    AfricanLion
    173rd IBCT
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download