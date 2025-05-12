U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a regimental run on Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, May 19, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
Shot list:
(00;05;00)- Title card
(00;05;01-00;30;29)- Soldiers salute the flag
(00;30;30-00;55;18)- U.S. Army Col. Donald R. Neal, Jr, 2CR Regimental Commander delivers a speech prior the regimental run
(00;55;19-02;24;22)- Soldiers conduct regimental run
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 05:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963011
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-GV482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111003656
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.