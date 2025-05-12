U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a regimental run on Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison, Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, May 19, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.”
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 05:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963010
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-VC863-7413
|Filename:
|DOD_111003652
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.