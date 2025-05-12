Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a regimental run on Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison, Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, May 19, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.”

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 05:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963010
    VIRIN: 250519-A-VC863-7413
    Filename: DOD_111003652
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM, AlwaysReady, VCorps, StrongerTogether, DragoonWeek, 7ATC

