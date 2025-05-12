Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cavalry Soldiers Evaluate Next-Generation Battlefield Capabilities for Transforming in Contact Modernization Initiative

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samantha Hill and Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hoppe

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army with the 5-7 Cavalry Squadron, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, evaluate the next-generation battlefield capabilities of bringing internet to the field as part of the Transforming in Contact (TiC) initiative during Combined Resolve 25-02 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 16, 2025. TiC is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of our formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samantha Hill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 05:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963007
    VIRIN: 250516-Z-VM883-1004
    Filename: DOD_111003635
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cavalry Soldiers Evaluate Next-Generation Battlefield Capabilities for Transforming in Contact Modernization Initiative, by SGT Samantha Hill and SFC Richard Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    TiC
    JMRC Hohenfels
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    7ATC TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download