U.S. Army with the 5-7 Cavalry Squadron, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, evaluate the next-generation battlefield capabilities of bringing internet to the field as part of the Transforming in Contact (TiC) initiative during Combined Resolve 25-02 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 16, 2025. TiC is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of our formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samantha Hill)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 05:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963007
|VIRIN:
|250516-Z-VM883-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111003635
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cavalry Soldiers Evaluate Next-Generation Battlefield Capabilities for Transforming in Contact Modernization Initiative, by SGT Samantha Hill and SFC Richard Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
