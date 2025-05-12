Cavalry Soldiers Evaluate Next-Generation Battlefield Capabilities for Transforming in Contact Modernization Initiative

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army with the 5-7 Cavalry Squadron, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, evaluate the next-generation battlefield capabilities of bringing internet to the field as part of the Transforming in Contact (TiC) initiative during Combined Resolve 25-02 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 16, 2025. TiC is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of our formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samantha Hill)