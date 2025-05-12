U.S. Army with the 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment utilize M1A2 Abrams to tactically move to seize an objective on enemy territory in order to provide freedom of maneuver and defense for the brigade while participating in the Army’s Transforming in Contact Initiative during Operation Combined Resolve 25-2, May 17, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)
Combined Resolve 25-2 is a multilateral demonstration of cooperation, collaboration, and integration to test and strengthen the lethality of United States forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 05:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963006
|VIRIN:
|250517-A-PV404-1072
|Filename:
|DOD_111003609
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Soldiers Utilize M1A2 Abrams To Seize An Objective, by SGT Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.