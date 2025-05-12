Soldiers Move To Seize An Objective

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963005" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army with the 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment decisively move to seize an objective on enemy territory in order to provide freedom of maneuver and defense for the brigade while participating in the Army’s Transforming in Contact Initiative during Operation Combined Resolve 25-2, May 17, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)



Combined Resolve 25-2 is a multilateral demonstration of cooperation, collaboration, and integration to test and strengthen the lethality of United States forces.