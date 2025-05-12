Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Move To Seize An Objective

    GERMANY

    05.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Carlos Parra 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army with the 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment decisively move to seize an objective on enemy territory in order to provide freedom of maneuver and defense for the brigade while participating in the Army’s Transforming in Contact Initiative during Operation Combined Resolve 25-2, May 17, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)

    Combined Resolve 25-2 is a multilateral demonstration of cooperation, collaboration, and integration to test and strengthen the lethality of United States forces.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 05:38
    Location: DE

    EUCOM
    TiC
    JMRC Hohenfels
    StrongerTogether
    7ATC TrainToWin

