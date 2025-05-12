Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Special Warfare Recruiting tour at Ramstein (1080p w/graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    To expand recruitment through new entrants as well as possible re-trainees, Air Force Special Warfare (AFSPECWAR) Recruiting hosted a workout and brief on Ramstein Air Base, May 12, 2025. AFSPECWAR recruiting branch manager Master Sgt. Mark Bunkley detailed the AFSPECWAR career fields as well as the tools and skills needed for those interested in joining special warfare careers. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 03:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962999
    VIRIN: 250512-F-GM327-1003
    Filename: DOD_111003564
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, Air Force Special Warfare Recruiting tour at Ramstein (1080p w/graphics), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    special warfare
    Ramstein Air Base
    Recruiting
    Air Force Special Warfare

