Air Force Special Warfare Recruiting tour at Ramstein (720p w/graphics)

To expand recruitment through new entrants as well as possible re-trainees, Air Force Special Warfare (AFSPECWAR) Recruiting hosted a workout and brief on Ramstein Air Base, May 12, 2025. AFSPECWAR recruiting branch manager Master Sgt. Mark Bunkley detailed the AFSPECWAR career fields as well as the tools and skills needed for those interested in joining special warfare careers. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)