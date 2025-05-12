To expand recruitment through new entrants as well as possible re-trainees, Air Force Special Warfare (AFSPECWAR) Recruiting hosted a workout and brief on Ramstein Air Base, May 12, 2025. AFSPECWAR recruiting branch manager Master Sgt. Mark Bunkley detailed the AFSPECWAR career fields as well as the tools and skills needed for those interested in joining special warfare careers. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 03:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962997
|VIRIN:
|250512-F-GM327-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111003561
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Air Force Special Warfare Recruiting tour at Ramstein (720p w/graphics), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
