    Air Force Pacific Band Member SSgt Parker

    JAPAN

    03.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Colby Parker talks about what it means to be a member of the Air Force band and his journey to become part of the Organization. Parker started learning the tuba as a child and that skill took him through college. Then he joined the Air Force to be part of the Air Force bands mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 02:56
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Pacific Band Member SSgt Parker, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota Air Base
    Air Force Band
    Air Force Band of the Pacific

