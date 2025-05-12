Air Force Pacific Band Member SSgt Parker

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962990" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Colby Parker talks about what it means to be a member of the Air Force band and his journey to become part of the Organization. Parker started learning the tuba as a child and that skill took him through college. Then he joined the Air Force to be part of the Air Force bands mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)