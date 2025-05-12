Air Force Pacific Band Member SSgt Parker

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Colby Parker talks about what it means to be a member of the Air Force band and his journey to become part of the Organization. Parker started learning the tuba as a child and that skill took him through college. Then he joined the Air Force to be part of the Air Force bands mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 02:56
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|962990
VIRIN:
|250304-F-AR133-1001
Filename:
|DOD_111003522
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
