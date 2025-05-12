United States Forces Korea Instagram Friend Map PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962950" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Instagram's newest feature, Friend Map, is a feature that allows you to be tracked by others via Instagram. United States Forces Korea explains the safety precautions and concerns over the app, and how to maintain positive operational security. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)