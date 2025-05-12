Instagram's newest feature, Friend Map, is a feature that allows you to be tracked by others via Instagram. United States Forces Korea explains the safety precautions and concerns over the app, and how to maintain positive operational security. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 00:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|962950
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-YG297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111003380
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Forces Korea Instagram Friend Map PSA, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
