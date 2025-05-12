Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Forces Korea Instagram Friend Map PSA

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Joshua Holladay 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Instagram's newest feature, Friend Map, is a feature that allows you to be tracked by others via Instagram. United States Forces Korea explains the safety precautions and concerns over the app, and how to maintain positive operational security. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 00:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 962950
    VIRIN: 250516-A-YG297-1001
    Filename: DOD_111003380
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Forces Korea Instagram Friend Map PSA, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    OPSEC
    United States Forces Korea
    instagram
    USAG Camp Humphreys
    INDOPACOM

