Life an adventure, so enjoy it and while doing so please wear a life jacket when in, on, or near open water (lakes, rivers, ponds, etc.). Check out this video. It’s a video PSA entry from the 2024 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about water safety visit PleaseWearIt.com.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 21:11
|Category:
|PSA
|VIRIN:
|250518-A-WS123-1013
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
This work, Please Wear It 30 sec, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
