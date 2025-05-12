Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noodle Saves the Day 30 sec

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Pamela Doty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Water Safety

    While out enjoying your best day on the water please make sure everyone that is wears a life jacket including your four-legged friends. Check out this video. It’s a video PSA entry from the 2024 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about water safety visit PleaseWearIt.com.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 21:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 962943
    VIRIN: 250518-A-WS123-1012
    Filename: DOD_111003157
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noodle Saves the Day 30 sec, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

