While out enjoying your best day on the water please make sure everyone that is wears a life jacket including your four-legged friends. Check out this video. It’s a video PSA entry from the 2024 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about water safety visit PleaseWearIt.com.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 21:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|962943
|VIRIN:
|250518-A-WS123-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_111003157
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Noodle Saves the Day 30 sec, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.