31st MEU | Mission Essential Training B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct mission essential training as part of MEU Exercise, at Ie Shima, Japan, May 5-7, 2025. The training included setting up a Forward Arming Refueling Point, Light Marine Air-Defense Integrated System, Low-Altitude Air Defense and establishing a Sensor Expeditionary Advanced Base. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 19:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962941
|VIRIN:
|250513-M-BN482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111003004
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
