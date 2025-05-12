Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | Mission Essential Training B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct mission essential training as part of MEU Exercise, at Ie Shima, Japan, May 5-7, 2025. The training included setting up a Forward Arming Refueling Point, Light Marine Air-Defense Integrated System, Low-Altitude Air Defense and establishing a Sensor Expeditionary Advanced Base. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962941
    VIRIN: 250513-M-BN482-1001
    Filename: DOD_111003004
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | Mission Essential Training B-Roll, by LCpl Gerardo Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAAD, LMADIS, SEAB, FARP, Readiness, Lethality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download