    Leave the Water Alive

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Pamela Doty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Water Safety

    Make sure nothing is missing including wearing a life jacket to help ensure you leave the water alive. Check out this video. It's a honorable mention video PSA of the 2024 Life Jacket Video Contest. Learn more about water safety at PleaseWearIt.com.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 18:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 962936
    VIRIN: 250518-A-WS123-1010
    Filename: DOD_111002917
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leave the Water Alive, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

