Make sure nothing is missing including wearing a life jacket to help ensure you leave the water alive. Check out this video. It's a honorable mention video PSA of the 2024 Life Jacket Video Contest. Learn more about water safety at PleaseWearIt.com.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 18:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|962936
|VIRIN:
|250518-A-WS123-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_111002917
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leave the Water Alive, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
