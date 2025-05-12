Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Pamela Doty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Water Safety

    Set a good example for your children and grandchildren by wearing a life jacket when in, on, or near open water (lakes, rivers, ponds, etc.). Check out this video. It's a honorable mention video PSA of the 2024 Life Jacket Video Contest. Learn more about water safety at PleaseWearIt.com.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 18:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 962933
    VIRIN: 250518-A-WS123-1009
    Filename: DOD_111002914
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Set a Good Example 60 sec, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

