Set a good example for your children and grandchildren by wearing a life jacket when in, on, or near open water (lakes, rivers, ponds, etc.). Check out this video. It's a honorable mention video PSA of the 2024 Life Jacket Video Contest. Learn more about water safety at PleaseWearIt.com.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 18:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|962933
|VIRIN:
|250518-A-WS123-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_111002914
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Set a Good Example 60 sec, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
