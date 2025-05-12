Smart Man 30 sec

Be a "Smart Man" by wearing a life jacket when in, on, or near open water (lakes, rivers, ponds, etc.). Check out this winning video. It's the 25 second video PSA first-place winner of the 2024 Life Jacket Video Contest. Learn more about water safety at PleaseWearIt.com.
