    Social Media - Wyvern 1 Radio: May 16, 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,' Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31 FW command chief, discuss upcoming events at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 16, 2025. Throughout the segment, Clark and Flores touched on the 31 FW anniversary celebration, encouraged Wyverns to attend the Primavera Bazaar, and provided closing remarks for police Week. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 17:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962923
    VIRIN: 250518-F-MY354-1001
    Filename: DOD_111002850
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, Partnership, Return With Honor

