On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,' Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31 FW command chief, discuss upcoming events at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 16, 2025. Throughout the segment, Clark and Flores touched on the 31 FW anniversary celebration, encouraged Wyverns to attend the Primavera Bazaar, and provided closing remarks for police Week. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 17:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|962923
|VIRIN:
|250518-F-MY354-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111002850
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Social Media - Wyvern 1 Radio: May 16, 2025, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.