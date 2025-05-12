Run 2 Remember 2025 BROLL

Package contains sequential video clips from the Run 2 Remember in Salem, OR, on 17 May 2025. The Run to Remember is an annual event where service members and the local community honor the sacrifice made by fallen military members. This is the ninth consecutive year the public has come together to both remember those they lost, as well as support Gold Star families. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|SALEM, OREGON, US
