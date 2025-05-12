Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Run 2 Remember 2025 BROLL

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jason Morgan 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Package contains sequential video clips from the Run 2 Remember in Salem, OR, on 17 May 2025. The Run to Remember is an annual event where service members and the local community honor the sacrifice made by fallen military members. This is the ninth consecutive year the public has come together to both remember those they lost, as well as support Gold Star families. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 16:25
    Length: 00:04:10
