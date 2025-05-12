Run 2 Remember 2025 BROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Package contains sequential video clips from the Run 2 Remember in Salem, OR, on 17 May 2025. The Run to Remember is an annual event where service members and the local community honor the sacrifice made by fallen military members. This is the ninth consecutive year the public has come together to both remember those they lost, as well as support Gold Star families. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)