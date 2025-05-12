Members of the 148th Fighter Wing, Civil Engineering Squadron, construct a tent during readiness exercise Valiant Viking at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., May 15, 2025. The exercise provided a realistic training environment to sharpen response skills and ensure mission readiness during quick responses to unpredictable situations. (Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962917
|VIRIN:
|250515-Z-ZH124-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111002782
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Readiness Exercise, by SMSgt Jason Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.