    Readiness Exercise

    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe 

    148th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 148th Fighter Wing, Civil Engineering Squadron, construct a tent during readiness exercise Valiant Viking at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., May 15, 2025. The exercise provided a realistic training environment to sharpen response skills and ensure mission readiness during quick responses to unpredictable situations. (Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962917
    VIRIN: 250515-Z-ZH124-3001
    Filename: DOD_111002782
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: MINNESOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness Exercise, by SMSgt Jason Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineer
    ANG
    148th Fighter Wing
    Readiness Exercise

