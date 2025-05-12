US Marines Participate in Norwegian Constitution Day Parade in Setermoen, Norway (4K Video)

Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Camp Legeune, North Carolina, took a break from tactical exercises associated with Swift Response to participate in a Norwegian Constitution Day Parade in Setermoen, Norway on May 17th, 2025. Swift Response is a component of DEFENDER 25, which is structured to increase the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires. It builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.
Sgt. Katia Sandoval, gave a brief interview describing the experience.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey)
