    US Marines Participate in Norwegian Constitution Day Parade in Setermoen, Norway (4K Video)

    BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NORWAY

    05.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Camp Legeune, North Carolina, took a break from tactical exercises associated with Swift Response to participate in a Norwegian Constitution Day Parade in Setermoen, Norway on May 17th, 2025. Swift Response is a component of DEFENDER 25, which is structured to increase the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires. It builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    Sgt. Katia Sandoval, gave a brief interview describing the experience.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962910
    VIRIN: 250517-A-EL344-8840
    Filename: DOD_111002690
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO

