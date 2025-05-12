Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pvt. Ieuan Hancock of 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, of the British Army Discusses Swift Response 25

    BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NORWAY

    05.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Glass and Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Private Ieuan Hancock, a Paratrooper with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment of the British Army, talks about his unit's experience and involvement in a series of force-on-force training events with US, Hungarian and Norwegian troops which took place during Swift Response in Bardufoss and Setermoen Norway May 12th through 16th, 2025. Swift Response is a component of DEFENDER 25, which is structured to increase the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires. It builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey and Sgt. 1st. Class Dennis Glass)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 14:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962904
    VIRIN: 250516-A-EL344-3259
    Filename: DOD_111002619
    Length: 00:06:25
    Location: BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pvt. Ieuan Hancock of 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, of the British Army Discusses Swift Response 25, by SSG Dennis Glass and SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

