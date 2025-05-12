Lt. Edward Wilson (4K Video)

Lt. Edward Wilson, Platoon Leader of Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment of the British Army, talks about his unit's experience and involvement in a series of force-on-force training events with US, Hungarian and Norwegian troops which took place during Swift Response in Bardufoss and Setermoen Norway May 12th through 16th, 2025. Swift Response is a component of DEFENDER 25, which is structured to increase the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires. It builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey and SFC Dennis Glass)
