    Bollen Air-to-Ground Range offers combat-ready mission training

    ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Airman Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Bollen Range Air-to-Ground Range, located at Fort Indiantown Gap in Annville, Pennsylvania, provides a realistic tactical training environment for airdrop operations and joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) training, supporting the combat readiness of flying units across the military, April 17, 2025. Operated by the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Bollen Range supports a wide range of training activities for U.S. Air Force aircraft, as well as military helicopters, heavy transports, and special mission aircraft operating in the northeastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Austin Stern)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962901
    VIRIN: 250415-Z-EP527-1002
    Filename: DOD_111002602
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

