Bollen Range Air-to-Ground Range, located at Fort Indiantown Gap in Annville, Pennsylvania, provides a realistic tactical training environment for airdrop operations and joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) training, supporting the combat readiness of flying units across the military, April 17, 2025. Operated by the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Bollen Range supports a wide range of training activities for U.S. Air Force aircraft, as well as military helicopters, heavy transports, and special mission aircraft operating in the northeastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Austin Stern)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962901
|VIRIN:
|250415-Z-EP527-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111002602
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bollen Air-to-Ground Range offers combat-ready mission training, by Amn Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.