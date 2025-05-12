Bollen Air-to-Ground Range offers combat-ready mission training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962901" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bollen Range Air-to-Ground Range, located at Fort Indiantown Gap in Annville, Pennsylvania, provides a realistic tactical training environment for airdrop operations and joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) training, supporting the combat readiness of flying units across the military, April 17, 2025. Operated by the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Bollen Range supports a wide range of training activities for U.S. Air Force aircraft, as well as military helicopters, heavy transports, and special mission aircraft operating in the northeastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Austin Stern)