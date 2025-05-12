MONTANA SOLDIERS ENHANCE BRITISH ARMY READINESS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On May 16th 2025, Montana’s 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion hosted over a dozen British Army Soldiers of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry (RWxY) at the Limestone Hills Training Facility in a joint training event to help their armored crewmembers transition to the Challenger 3 tank which is currently in production. Training involved British armored crewmembers serving in their assigned roles on the M1A2 Abrams alongside our Montana National Guard Soldiers. This kind of joint training serves to enhance British Army readiness, build stronger allied partnerships, and project lethality on the battlefield.



Video courtesy of the 103rd Public Affairs Detachment