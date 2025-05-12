Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTANA SOLDIERS ENHANCE BRITISH ARMY READINESS

    TOWNSEND, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    On May 16th 2025, Montana’s 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion hosted over a dozen British Army Soldiers of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry (RWxY) at the Limestone Hills Training Facility in a joint training event to help their armored crewmembers transition to the Challenger 3 tank which is currently in production. Training involved British armored crewmembers serving in their assigned roles on the M1A2 Abrams alongside our Montana National Guard Soldiers. This kind of joint training serves to enhance British Army readiness, build stronger allied partnerships, and project lethality on the battlefield.

    Video courtesy of the 103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 14:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962899
    VIRIN: 250517-A-XC614-3336
    Filename: DOD_111002594
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: TOWNSEND, MONTANA, US

    This work, MONTANA SOLDIERS ENHANCE BRITISH ARMY READINESS, by SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

