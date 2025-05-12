Hat Retrieval 60 sec

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every year things fly off of recreational boats, such as someone's ballcap, and the first instinct is to jump into the water and get it and then they drown. A hat is not worth losing your life over, so let it go or wear a life jacket while trying to retrieve it. Learn more about water safety at PleaseWearIt.com.