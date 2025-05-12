Every year things fly off of recreational boats, such as someone's ballcap, and the first instinct is to jump into the water and get it and then they drown. A hat is not worth losing your life over, so let it go or wear a life jacket while trying to retrieve it. Learn more about water safety at PleaseWearIt.com.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 12:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|962898
|VIRIN:
|250518-A-WS123-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111002583
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hat Retrieval 60 sec, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.