Grandad Said 60 sec

With age comes wisdom and some of that wisdom we learned from our grandparents. When in, on, or near open water (lakes, rivers, ponds, etc.) please wear a life jacket. Learn more at PleaseWearIt.com.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 11:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|962892
|VIRIN:
|250518-A-WS123-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111002517
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
