    Grandad Always Said 15 sec

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Pamela Doty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Water Safety

    With age comes wisdom and some of that wisdom we learned from our grandparents. When in, on, or near open water (lakes, rivers, ponds, etc.) please wear a life jacket. Learn more at PleaseWearIt.com

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 11:55
    Category: PSA
    Location: US

