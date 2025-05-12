173rd Airborne Brigade Leads Multinational Airborne Operation in Lithuania During Swift Response 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962887" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade execute a joint forcible entry operation over Memel Drop Zone on Gaiziunai Training Area, Lithuania, as part of Swift Response 2025, May 16, 2025. The airborne operation integrated 1,650 paratroopers from five NATO nations to include France, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands to demonstrate the alliance’s ability to rapidly project combat power in any operational environment.



“I think airborne operations are important to continue to show our nation’s enemies that we have the capabilities to do it,” said Spc. Donavan Smith, an Infantryman with the Headquarters and Headquarters Command Scouts.



DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11-June 24, 2025.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kalypso Braynen, Capt. Jennifer French)