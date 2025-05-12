U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade execute a joint forcible entry operation over Memel Drop Zone on Gaiziunai Training Area, Lithuania, as part of Swift Response 2025, May 16, 2025. The airborne operation integrated 1,650 paratroopers from five NATO nations to include France, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands to demonstrate the alliance’s ability to rapidly project combat power in any operational environment.
“I think airborne operations are important to continue to show our nation’s enemies that we have the capabilities to do it,” said Spc. Donavan Smith, an Infantryman with the Headquarters and Headquarters Command Scouts.
DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11-June 24, 2025.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kalypso Braynen, Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 11:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962887
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-TA666-3943
|Filename:
|DOD_111002469
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|GAIZIUNAI, LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Leads Multinational Airborne Operation in Lithuania During Swift Response 2025, by SGT Kalypso Braynen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.