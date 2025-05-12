Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Airborne Brigade Leads Multinational Airborne Operation in Lithuania During Swift Response 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GAIZIUNAI, LITHUANIA

    05.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kalypso Braynen 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade execute a joint forcible entry operation over Memel Drop Zone on Gaiziunai Training Area, Lithuania, as part of Swift Response 2025, May 16, 2025. The airborne operation integrated 1,650 paratroopers from five NATO nations to include France, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands to demonstrate the alliance’s ability to rapidly project combat power in any operational environment.

    “I think airborne operations are important to continue to show our nation’s enemies that we have the capabilities to do it,” said Spc. Donavan Smith, an Infantryman with the Headquarters and Headquarters Command Scouts.

    DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11-June 24, 2025.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kalypso Braynen, Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 11:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962887
    VIRIN: 250516-A-TA666-3943
    Filename: DOD_111002469
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: GAIZIUNAI, LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Leads Multinational Airborne Operation in Lithuania During Swift Response 2025, by SGT Kalypso Braynen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    swiftresponse
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SkySoliders
    DefenderEurope
    SwordofFreedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download