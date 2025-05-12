Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dropping into Unity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ADAZI, RIGA, LATVIA

    05.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Dalton Smith 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army paratroopers, with B Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, performa an airborne drop training during Swift Response 2025 at Unity Drop Zone, Adazi, Latvia, May 17, 2025. DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe, incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11 to June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dalton Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 10:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962885
    VIRIN: 250517-A-BG398-1002
    Filename: DOD_111002452
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: ADAZI, RIGA, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dropping into Unity, by SFC Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Swift Respone
    DefenderEurope
    SwordofFreedom
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download