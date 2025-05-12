Dropping into Unity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers, with B Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, performa an airborne drop training during Swift Response 2025 at Unity Drop Zone, Adazi, Latvia, May 17, 2025. DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe, incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11 to June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dalton Smith)