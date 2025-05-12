5-7 Calvary Execute Movements during Combined Resolve 25-2

U.S. Army with 5-7 Cavalry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, execute tactical movements during Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 17, 2025. 3ID in Exercise Combined Resolve, demonstrates NATO’s commitment to integrated command structures, enhances interoperability, and ensures member forces can operate seamlessly under Allied leadership in complex, multinational operations (US Army video by Sgt. Samantha Hill, Released).
|05.17.2025
|05.18.2025 10:53
|B-Roll
|962884
|250517-Z-VM883-1001
|DOD_111002449
|00:02:07
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
