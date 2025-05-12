Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-7 Calvary Execute Movements during Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samantha Hill 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army with 5-7 Cavalry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, execute tactical movements during Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 17, 2025. 3ID in Exercise Combined Resolve, demonstrates NATO’s commitment to integrated command structures, enhances interoperability, and ensures member forces can operate seamlessly under Allied leadership in complex, multinational operations (US Army video by Sgt. Samantha Hill, Released).

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 10:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-7 Calvary Execute Movements during Combined Resolve 25-2, by SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    TiC
    JMRC Hohenfels
    CombinedResolve
    StrongerTogeather
    7ATC TrainToWin

