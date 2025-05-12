Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5-7 Calvary Plan, Execute Movements during Combined Resolve 25-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hoppe 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army with 5-7 Cavalry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division plan, execute tactical movements during Combined Resolve 25-02 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 17, 2025. Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 builds and validates 3ID’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) construct to further test new technologies and systems designed to enhance our warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict (US Army photo by Sgt. First Class Richard Hoppe, Released).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 10:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962881
    VIRIN: 250517-Z-WK979-3001
    Filename: DOD_111002428
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-7 Calvary Plan, Execute Movements during Combined Resolve 25-2, by SFC Richard Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    TiC
    JMRC Hohenfels
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    7ATC TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download