5-7 Calvary Plan, Execute Movements during Combined Resolve 25-2

U.S. Army with 5-7 Cavalry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division plan, execute tactical movements during Combined Resolve 25-02 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 17, 2025. Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 builds and validates 3ID’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) construct to further test new technologies and systems designed to enhance our warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict (US Army photo by Sgt. First Class Richard Hoppe, Released).
|05.17.2025
|05.18.2025 10:05
|B-Roll
|962881
|250517-Z-WK979-3001
|DOD_111002428
|00:02:40
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|2
|2
