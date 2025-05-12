3rd Infantry Division Integrates New Technologies at Combined Resolve 25-2

Spc. Anton Lane, a combat medic with specialized drone training, assigned to 5-7 Cavalry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, deploys a Skydio X10E4TT drone during exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 17, 2025. Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 builds and validates 3ID’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) construct to further test new technologies and systems designed to enhance our warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samantha Hill)
