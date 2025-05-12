Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Force on Force Training at Swift Response 25

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Glass 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division alongside U.S. Marines, U.K. paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, Norwegian soldiers from Cavalry Company, Armored Battalion, Brigade Nord, and Hungarian Rangers take part in combined force on force training as part of Swift Response 25, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25 in Setermoen, Norway May 15, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises - Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian - Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dennis Glass)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962878
    VIRIN: 250515-A-WU853-6277
    Filename: DOD_111002356
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    Paratroopers
    82nd ABN DIV
    swiftresponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    361st TPASE

