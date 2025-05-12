B-roll: Partner nations attend African Lion 2025 academics graduation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Partner nations attend the African Lion 2025 (AL25) academics graduation in Agadir, Morocco, May 17, 2025. Multinational academics training fostered collaboration, knowledge exchange and strategic alignment among allied forces, ensuring a unified and adaptable approach to future operations. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)



Shot List

(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Moroccan General Mohammed Benlouali, Commander of the Southern Zone Headquarters, delivering a speech

(00:06:03) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Space Force Guardian standing in formation

(00:13:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Rack focus of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces standing in formation

(00:20:27) MEDIUM SHOT: Rack focus of partner nation service members standing in formation

(00:27:12) LONG SHOT: Partner nation service members standing in formation

(00:34:25) CLOSE UP: United States uniform flag

(00:42:13) LONG SHOT: Partner nation service members standing in formation

(00:52:27) MEDIUM SHOT: Partner nation service members standing in formation

(01:01:03) CLOSE UP SHOT: Line of nations flags

(01:09:25) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Forces receiving a certificate

(01:20:15) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Forces receiving a certificate

(01:30:21) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces Service member receiving a certificate

(01:46:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Marine receiving a certificate

(01:55:03) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Forces receiving a certificate

(02:06:16) MEDIUM SHOT: United Kingdom service member receiving a certificate