Interview: US air refueler speaks to enhanced partnership, capabilities honed during African Lion 2025

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jamie Hayhurst, a boom operator assigned to the 166th Air Refueling Squadron, 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, sharpens air-to-air refueling capabilities while strengthening ties with Moroccan counterparts during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Marrakesh, Morocco, May 15, 2025. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF,) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|05.14.2025
|05.18.2025 05:46
|Interviews
|962870
|250515-F-CX918-4871
|DOD_111002129
|00:02:17
|MARRAKESH, MA
|1
|1
