    U.S. Army and Guatemalan soldiers practice OPFOR response

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.16.2025

    Video by Capt. Katelin Robinson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army and Guatemalan soldiers conduct opposing forces exercise during CENTAM Guardian 25, at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 16, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Katelin Robinson)

    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 22:19
    GUATEMALA CITY, GT

    readiness
    U.S. Southern Command
    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25
    Opposing Forces Training

