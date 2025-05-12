U.S. Marines and Guatemalan paratroopers undergo jungle survival practice during CENTAM Guardian 25, at Guatemala, May 16, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo De La Torre)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 19:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962864
|VIRIN:
|250516-M-AD648-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111002011
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines and Guatemalan Paratroopers conduct jungle survival tactics, by Sgt Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
