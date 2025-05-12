Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines and Guatemalan Paratroopers conduct jungle survival tactics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Marines and Guatemalan paratroopers undergo jungle survival practice during CENTAM Guardian 25, at Guatemala, May 16, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo De La Torre)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 19:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962864
    VIRIN: 250516-M-AD648-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111002011
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Guatemalan Paratroopers conduct jungle survival tactics, by Sgt Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    Jungle Survival Training
    U.S. Southern Command
    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download