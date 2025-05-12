Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guatemalan Infantryman CG25 Interview

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A Guatemalan infantryman gives remarks in Spanish on what they and the U.S. Army infantryman did that day for the CENTAM Guardian 25 exercise at a range in Guatemala, May 14, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guatemalan Infantryman CG25 Interview, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Infantry Tactics
    Lethality
    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

