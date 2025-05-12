B-roll of Team McConnell following weather relocation procedures at McConnell Air Force Base, May 17, 2025. To protect assets and maintain readiness, the 22nd and 931st Air Refueling Wings temporarily relocated aircraft and ground equipment due to a severe weather forecast and continued performing tasked missions off-station. The forecast called for severe winds, hail and possible tornadoes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 18:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962858
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-SC213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111001904
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, McConnell’s Weather Relocation, by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.