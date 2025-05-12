McConnell’s Weather Relocation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of Team McConnell following weather relocation procedures at McConnell Air Force Base, May 17, 2025. To protect assets and maintain readiness, the 22nd and 931st Air Refueling Wings temporarily relocated aircraft and ground equipment due to a severe weather forecast and continued performing tasked missions off-station. The forecast called for severe winds, hail and possible tornadoes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)