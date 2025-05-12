Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McConnell’s Weather Relocation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    B-roll of Team McConnell following weather relocation procedures at McConnell Air Force Base, May 17, 2025. To protect assets and maintain readiness, the 22nd and 931st Air Refueling Wings temporarily relocated aircraft and ground equipment due to a severe weather forecast and continued performing tasked missions off-station. The forecast called for severe winds, hail and possible tornadoes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 18:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962858
    VIRIN: 250517-F-SC213-1001
    Filename: DOD_111001904
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell’s Weather Relocation, by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    global mobility
    KC-46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download