    22nd MEU | MV-22 Night Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (reinforced) and Navy sailors with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), conduct MV-22B Osprey flight operations as part of ARG Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise, aboard the San Antonio, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 15, 2025. During ARGMEUX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWOARG shipping, conducts training in support of various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962856
    VIRIN: 250515-M-HC655-2002
    Filename: DOD_111001772
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: US

    22d MEU, USN, USMC, USS San Antonio, MV-22B,

