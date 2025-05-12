video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Indiana National Guard, displays assets for community to engagement and to demonstrate its capabilities for its various missions, during Armed Forces Day weekend, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis, May 16, 2025. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway celebrates Armed Forces Day with military displays and an enlistment ceremony the weekend prior to the Indianapolis 500. (Indiana National Guard video by Spc. Brad Autry)