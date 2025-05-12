Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Day Weekend

    SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Bradley Autry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    The Indiana National Guard, displays assets for community to engagement and to demonstrate its capabilities for its various missions, during Armed Forces Day weekend, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis, May 16, 2025. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway celebrates Armed Forces Day with military displays and an enlistment ceremony the weekend prior to the Indianapolis 500. (Indiana National Guard video by Spc. Brad Autry)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962854
    VIRIN: 250517-A-JW485-8391
    Filename: DOD_111001709
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Day Weekend, by SPC Bradley Autry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    INNGMAY2025
    ThisIsMay
    AFDWeekend2025

