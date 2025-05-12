Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska National Guardsmen take 2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Nebraska National Guardsmen Sgt. Luke Entz and Spc. Alexander Thomson, both infantrymen from Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion (Airborne), 134th Infantry Regiment, were named winners of the 2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition on May 16 in Oklahoma City.

    The competition took place May 12-15 at Camp Gruber Training Center near Braggs, Oklahoma, and featured 12 competitors from six states, including Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.

    Location: CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US

    Best Warrior
    National Guard
    RBWOK2025

