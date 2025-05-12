Nebraska National Guardsmen Sgt. Luke Entz and Spc. Alexander Thomson, both infantrymen from Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion (Airborne), 134th Infantry Regiment, were named winners of the 2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition on May 16 in Oklahoma City.
The competition took place May 12-15 at Camp Gruber Training Center near Braggs, Oklahoma, and featured 12 competitors from six states, including Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 14:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962850
|VIRIN:
|250517-Z-DX255-9478
|Filename:
|DOD_111001671
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Nebraska National Guardsmen take 2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nebraska National Guardsmen take 2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition
No keywords found.