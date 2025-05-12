U.S. Army Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, alongside U.K. paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, Norwegian soldiers from Cavalry Company, Armoured Battalion, Brigade Nord, and Hungarian Rangers, conduct multinational training as part of Swift Response 25 in Bardufoss, Norway May 13, 2025. Swift Response is a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, to enhance joint interoperability, combat lethality, and operational readiness. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 14:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962849
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-XI191-1058
|Filename:
|DOD_111001639
|Length:
|00:06:38
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, NO
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, B-Roll: Multinational Force on Force training during Swift Response 25, by SGT Ashton Empty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.