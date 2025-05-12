MCRD San Diego and WRR Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962848" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines Corps Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, the ongoing commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, and Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans II, the outgoing commanding general, participate in a change of command ceremony at MCRD San Diego, California, May 15, 2025. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and Sailors under their charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel & Cpl. Eric Valerio)