    MCRD San Diego and WRR Change of Command

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Francisco Angel and Cpl. Eric Valerio

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marines Corps Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, the ongoing commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, and Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans II, the outgoing commanding general, participate in a change of command ceremony at MCRD San Diego, California, May 15, 2025. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and Sailors under their charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel & Cpl. Eric Valerio)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 13:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962848
    VIRIN: 250515-M-HE928-1001
    Filename: DOD_111001626
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, MCRD San Diego and WRR Change of Command, by Cpl Francisco Angel and Cpl Eric Valerio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMCNews; DI; Change of Command; MCRD San Diego; Marines; CG

