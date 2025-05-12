MCRD San Diego and WRR Change of Command

U.S. Marines Corps Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, the ongoing commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, and Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans II, the outgoing commanding general, participate in a change of command ceremony at MCRD San Diego, California, May 15, 2025. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and Sailors under their charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel & Cpl. Eric Valerio)
