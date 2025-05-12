French and German Paratroopers Join Multinational Air Assault into Lithuania During Swift Response 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962847" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

French and German paratroopers conducted an air assault into Lithuania as part of Swift Response 2025 on May 17, 2025.



The multinational operation, led by the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade, included 1,650 paratroopers from five nations: 1,100 from the 173rd, 270 Germans, 80 Dutch, 100 French, and 145 Italians.



The exercise is linked with Lithuania’s national training event, Iron Wolf, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to rapidly project combat power across allied borders.



Swift Response 25 is part of the U.S. Army’s DEFENDER 25 series, which focuses on large-scale operational readiness and interoperability across the European theater.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)