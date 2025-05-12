French and German Paratroopers Join Multinational Air Assault into Lithuania During Swift Response 2025

French and German paratroopers conducted an air assault into Lithuania as part of Swift Response 2025 on May 17, 2025.
The multinational operation, led by the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade, included 1,650 paratroopers from five nations: 1,100 from the 173rd, 270 Germans, 80 Dutch, 100 French, and 145 Italians.
The exercise is linked with Lithuania’s national training event, Iron Wolf, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to rapidly project combat power across allied borders.
Swift Response 25 is part of the U.S. Army’s DEFENDER 25 series, which focuses on large-scale operational readiness and interoperability across the European theater.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|05.17.2025
|05.17.2025 12:23
|B-Roll
|962847
|250517-A-XY121-9609
|DOD_111001614
|00:01:08
|PABRADE, LT
|0
|0
