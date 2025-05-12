Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French and German Paratroopers Join Multinational Air Assault into Lithuania During Swift Response 2025

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.17.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    French and German paratroopers conducted an air assault into Lithuania as part of Swift Response 2025 on May 17, 2025.

    The multinational operation, led by the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade, included 1,650 paratroopers from five nations: 1,100 from the 173rd, 270 Germans, 80 Dutch, 100 French, and 145 Italians.

    The exercise is linked with Lithuania’s national training event, Iron Wolf, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to rapidly project combat power across allied borders.

    Swift Response 25 is part of the U.S. Army’s DEFENDER 25 series, which focuses on large-scale operational readiness and interoperability across the European theater.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962847
    VIRIN: 250517-A-XY121-9609
    Filename: DOD_111001614
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Defender Europe
    Swift Response

