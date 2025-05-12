Crew Training Onboard a P-8A Poseidon

A b-roll video of Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ conducting Naval Air Training Operations Standardization (NATOPS) training and drills inside a P-8A Poseidon flying off the coast of Iceland, May 12, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 12:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962846
|VIRIN:
|250512-N-AN659-3084
|Filename:
|DOD_111001613
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|IS
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
