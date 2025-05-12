Crew Training Onboard a P-8A Poseidon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A b-roll video of Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ conducting Naval Air Training Operations Standardization (NATOPS) training and drills inside a P-8A Poseidon flying off the coast of Iceland, May 12, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)