    Crew Training Onboard a P-8A Poseidon

    ICELAND

    05.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    A b-roll video of Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ conducting Naval Air Training Operations Standardization (NATOPS) training and drills inside a P-8A Poseidon flying off the coast of Iceland, May 12, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 12:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962846
    VIRIN: 250512-N-AN659-3084
    Filename: DOD_111001613
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: IS

    This work, Crew Training Onboard a P-8A Poseidon, by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aircrew
    emergency drills
    emergency procedures
    aircrew training
    NATOPS
    survival gear

