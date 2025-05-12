U.S. Army Col. Tracy Michael, commander of the 68th Theater Medical Command, discusses the critical role of Swift Response 25 in enhancing multinational medical readiness during the DEFENDER 25 exercise series at Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2025.
DEFENDER 25 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led, U.S. European Command-directed exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners. DEFENDER 25 demonstrates the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy combat-credible forces and equipment to assure allies, deter adversaries, and defend the continent from aggression.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello and Maj. Jesse J. Bien)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 10:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962845
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-IG394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111001511
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Swift Response 2025, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.