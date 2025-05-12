Swift Response 2025

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LITHUANIA

    05.15.2025

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Tracy Michael, commander of the 68th Theater Medical Command, discusses the critical role of Swift Response 25 in enhancing multinational medical readiness during the DEFENDER 25 exercise series at Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2025.
    DEFENDER 25 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led, U.S. European Command-directed exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners. DEFENDER 25 demonstrates the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy combat-credible forces and equipment to assure allies, deter adversaries, and defend the continent from aggression.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello and Maj. Jesse J. Bien)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 10:52
    VIRIN: 250515-A-IG394-1001
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Defender Europe
    68th Theater Medical Command

