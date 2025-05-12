Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guatemalan sailors and U.S. Navy Special Warfare combat crewmen conducts drug interdiction exercise

    PORT SAN JOSE, GUATEMALA

    05.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Guatemalan sailors and U.S. Navy Special Warfare combat crewmen conduct a drug interdiction exercise at Port San Jose, Guatemala, May 16, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962843
    VIRIN: 250416-F-MZ237-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_111001470
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: PORT SAN JOSE, GT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guatemalan sailors and U.S. Navy Special Warfare combat crewmen conducts drug interdiction exercise, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    special operations forces (SOF)
    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25
    U.S. Southern Commnad

