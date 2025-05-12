Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CG25 Guatemalan and U.S. SOF Exercise

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Special Operations Group Soldiers and Guatemalan special forces members conduct tactics exercise during CENTAM Guardian 25, at a firing range in Guatemala, May 14, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962842
    VIRIN: 250514-F-MZ237-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_111001451
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT

    Interoperability
    lethality
    special operations forces (SOF)
    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

